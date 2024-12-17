Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will face the Indianapolis Colts and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (224.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup against the Colts this week, should Okonkwo be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 13.9 10 8 59 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Ranked 240th overall in the NFL and 27th at his position, Okonkwo has picked up 45.6 fantasy points (3.3 per game) so far in 2024.

Over his past three games, Okonkwo has 14 receptions on 20 targets, for 94 yards, and has picked up 3.1 fantasy points on average (9.4 in all).

Okonkwo has picked up 24.3 fantasy points (4.9 per game) in his past five games. He has 183 yards receiving, on 17 catches (25 targets), and one touchdown.

In his best game of the season, Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 13 fantasy points — one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

Okonkwo picked up -0.6 fantasy points — two catches, 14 yards, on five targets — in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: