Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game against the Colts this week, should Ridley be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 8

8 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0 Week 15 @Bengals 9 5 3 41 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 109th overall in the NFL and 29th at his position, Ridley has accumulated 105 fantasy points (7.5 per game) so far in 2024.

Across his past three games, Ridley has 12 receptions on 24 targets, for 145 yards, and has picked up 5.5 fantasy points on average (16.4 in all).

In his past five games, Ridley has picked up 31.5 fantasy points (6.3 per game). He has 296 receiving yards on 21 catches (36 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 2 against the New York Jets, Calvin Ridley put up a season-high 20.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

Ridley picked up 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

