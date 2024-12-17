Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on December 17 Published 5:55 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the New York Rangers’ Will Cuylle are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17

Tuesday, December 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-115)

Predators (-115) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 31 9 11 20 Jonathan Marchessault 31 7 11 18 Ryan O’Reilly 28 7 10 17 Steven Stamkos 31 8 8 16 Rangers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Artemi Panarin 29 15 20 35 Adam Fox 30 1 24 25 Will Cuylle 30 11 12 23 Mika Zibanejad 30 6 15 21 Alexis Lafreniere 30 9 12 21

Predators vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 70 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville ranks 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (98 total) in NHL play.

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate (17.98%).

The Rangers have the NHL’s 17th-ranked scoring offense (92 total goals, 3.1 per game).

New York has given up 3.0 goals per game, and 91 total, which ranks 14th among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ power-play conversion rate (21.79%) ranks 14th in the league.

id: