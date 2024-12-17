Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on December 17
Published 5:55 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the New York Rangers’ Will Cuylle are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!
Predators vs. Rangers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|31
|9
|11
|20
|Jonathan Marchessault
|31
|7
|11
|18
|Ryan O’Reilly
|28
|7
|10
|17
|Steven Stamkos
|31
|8
|8
|16
|Rangers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Artemi Panarin
|29
|15
|20
|35
|Adam Fox
|30
|1
|24
|25
|Will Cuylle
|30
|11
|12
|23
|Mika Zibanejad
|30
|6
|15
|21
|Alexis Lafreniere
|30
|9
|12
|21
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Predators vs. Rangers Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 70 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville ranks 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (98 total) in NHL play.
- The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate (17.98%).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s 17th-ranked scoring offense (92 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- New York has given up 3.0 goals per game, and 91 total, which ranks 14th among all NHL teams.
- The Rangers’ power-play conversion rate (21.79%) ranks 14th in the league.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: