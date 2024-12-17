Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 18
Published 5:21 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Wednesday’s college basketball schedule has a lot in store. Among the 10 games our computer model recommends, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Samford Bulldogs taking on the Arizona Wildcats.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Samford +18.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 11.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-18.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Texas A&M-Commerce +8.5 vs. Abilene Christian
- Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: Abilene Christian by 2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Abilene Christian (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Austin Peay +12.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: Ohio by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Miami (OH) +3.5 vs. Vermont
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Vermont Catamounts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: Miami (OH) by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vermont (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Dakota +26.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 21.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-26.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Washington State +2.5 vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: Washington State by 2.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Washington (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Xavier +12.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: UConn by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-12.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northeastern +2.5 vs. UMass
- Matchup: Northeastern Huskies at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: Northeastern by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMass (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UCSB +1.5 vs. Loyola Marymount
- Matchup: UCSB Gauchos at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: UCSB by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Marymount (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +1.5 vs. Albany (NY)
- Matchup: Albany (NY) Great Danes at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 18
- Computer Projection: Sacred Heart by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Albany (NY) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
