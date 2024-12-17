Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, December 17
Published 1:22 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Tuesday’s college basketball slate has several interesting games, including a matchup between the Valparaiso Beacons and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for 10 games here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Valparaiso +21.5 vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-21.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +19.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Mississippi State by 14.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-19.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: George Mason +19.5 vs. Duke
- Matchup: George Mason Patriots at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Duke by 14.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: DePaul +12.5 vs. St. John’s
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: St. John’s by 7.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. John’s (-12.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: North Carolina +4.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: North Carolina by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Holy Cross +8.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Holy Cross Crusaders at Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Florida +1.5 vs. UNC Asheville
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at UNC Asheville Bulldogs
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: North Florida by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Asheville (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Radford +11.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Radford Highlanders at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Colorado State by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado State (-11.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Robert Morris +1.5 vs. Towson
- Matchup: Towson Tigers at Robert Morris Colonials
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Robert Morris by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Towson (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Oregon State -19.5 vs. Sacramento State
- Matchup: Sacramento State Hornets at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 23.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
