Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on TV or Streaming Live – December 17 Published 8:23 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

The Nashville Predators (8-17-6) hit the ice against the New York Rangers (15-14-1) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 16th place in the Western Conference with 22 points and the Rangers rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 31 points.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 46 16 F Filip Forsberg 31 9 11 20 45 18 F Jonathan Marchessault 31 7 11 18 40 4 F Ryan O’Reilly 28 7 10 17 22 12 F Steven Stamkos 31 8 8 16 18 10

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.26 (32nd)

2.26 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.16 (22nd)

3.16 (22nd) Shots: 29.3 (13th)

29.3 (13th) Shots Allowed: 30.1 (27th)

30.1 (27th) Power Play %: 17.98 (23rd)

17.98 (23rd) Penalty Kill %: 87.5 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Rangers’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Artemi Panarin 29 15 20 35 29 6 D Adam Fox 30 1 24 25 31 20 F Will Cuylle 30 11 12 23 19 3 F Alexis Lafreniere 30 9 12 21 21 12 F Mika Zibanejad 30 6 15 21 28 13

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Rangers Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.07 (15th)

3.07 (15th) Goals Allowed: 3.03 (15th)

3.03 (15th) Shots: 30.4 (7th)

30.4 (7th) Shots Allowed: 31.5 (29th)

31.5 (29th) Power Play %: 21.79 (15th)

21.79 (15th) Penalty Kill %: 86.81 (2nd)

Rangers’ Upcoming Schedule

December 17 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 20 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 22 vs. Hurricanes: 12:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

12:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) December 23 at Devils: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 28 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) January 2 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Capitals: 12:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)

12:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) January 5 at Blackhawks: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) January 7 vs. Stars: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 9 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 19 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 26 vs. Avalanche: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 28 vs. Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.

id: