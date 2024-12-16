Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 17
Published 8:28 pm Monday, December 16, 2024
There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Western Carolina Catamounts versus the Tennessee Volunteers. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 89, Western Carolina 53
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 35 points
- Pick ATS: Western Carolina (+36.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Jaguars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 84, Southern 63
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 20.6 points
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 7 Florida Gators vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: North Carolina 80, Florida 79
- Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 0.2 points
- Pick ATS: North Carolina (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 79, Oakland 61
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 18.5 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (-17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 25 Clemson Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Clemson 72, South Carolina 69
- Projected Favorite: Clemson by 3 points
- Pick ATS: Clemson (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Duke Blue Devils vs. George Mason Patriots
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 77, George Mason 63
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 14.8 points
- Pick ATS: George Mason (+19.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Dayton Flyers vs. UNLV Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Dayton 80, UNLV 67
- Projected Favorite: Dayton by 13.2 points
- Pick ATS: Dayton (-11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
- Venue: UD Arena
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia State Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 91, Georgia State 61
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 30 points
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 18 UCLA Bruins vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 91, Prairie View A&M 61
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 30.1 points
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.