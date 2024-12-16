Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 17 Published 5:48 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

Tuesday’s game features the Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-54 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 17.

According to our computer prediction, Western Carolina projects to cover the 35.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -35.5

Tennessee -35.5 Point total: 144.5

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 88, Western Carolina 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Western Carolina

Pick ATS: Western Carolina (+35.5)

Western Carolina (+35.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)

Tennessee is 8-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Western Carolina’s 3-4-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 4-6-0 and the Catamounts are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 153.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 80.8 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.9 per contest (fifth in college basketball). They have a +229 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.9 points per game.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 64th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 24.4 per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (87th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 25.7%.

The Volunteers average 107.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and allow 77.2 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Tennessee has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (150th in college basketball).

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have a -29 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They’re putting up 72.9 points per game, 246th in college basketball, and are allowing 76.1 per contest to rank 292nd in college basketball.

Western Carolina records 35.6 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Western Carolina knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (54th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 9.2. It shoots 31.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

Western Carolina loses the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 16.8 (361st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

