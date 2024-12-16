Raptors vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29 Published 10:28 am Monday, December 16, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13), on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena, go up against the Toronto Raptors (7-19). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.

Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Favorite: –

Raptors vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Raptors Hawks 112 Points Avg. 116.2 117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 46.3% Field Goal % 46% 34.1% Three Point % 34.1%

Raptors’ Top Players

RJ Barrett’s statline this season includes 23.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and six assists per game for the Raptors.

So far this season, Jakob Poeltl averages 15.9 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per outing.

Among active players, the Raptors are led by Gradey Dick from beyond the arc. He makes 2.5 shots from deep per game.

Poeltl averages 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 21.5 points per game and 12.1 assists per game to go with 4 rebounds per contest.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Young averages 2.6 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/16 Bulls – Home – 12/19 Nets – Home – 12/22 Rockets – Home – 12/23 Knicks – Away – 12/26 Grizzlies – Away – 12/29 Hawks – Home – 12/31 Celtics – Away – 1/1 Nets – Home – 1/3 Magic – Home – 1/6 Bucks – Home – 1/8 Knicks – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away –

