Raptors vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29

Published 10:28 am Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13), on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena, go up against the Toronto Raptors (7-19). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.

Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena
  • Favorite:

Raptors vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Raptors Hawks
112 Points Avg. 116.2
117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7
46.3% Field Goal % 46%
34.1% Three Point % 34.1%

Raptors’ Top Players

  • RJ Barrett’s statline this season includes 23.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and six assists per game for the Raptors.
  • So far this season, Jakob Poeltl averages 15.9 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per outing.
  • Among active players, the Raptors are led by Gradey Dick from beyond the arc. He makes 2.5 shots from deep per game.
  • Poeltl averages 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 21.5 points per game and 12.1 assists per game to go with 4 rebounds per contest.
  • This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.
  • Young averages 2.6 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/16 Bulls Home
12/19 Nets Home
12/22 Rockets Home
12/23 Knicks Away
12/26 Grizzlies Away
12/29 Hawks Home
12/31 Celtics Away
1/1 Nets Home
1/3 Magic Home
1/6 Bucks Home
1/8 Knicks Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home
12/29 Raptors Away
1/1 Nuggets Away
1/3 Lakers Away
1/4 Clippers Away
1/7 Jazz Away
1/9 Suns Away

SportsPlus