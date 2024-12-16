How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17
Published 5:58 pm Monday, December 16, 2024
The Michigan Wolverines versus the Oklahoma Sooners is one of five games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate that has a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 5 LSU Tigers at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Samford Bulldogs at No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
La Salle Explorers at No. 6 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Iowa State Cyclones at No. 4 UConn Huskies
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
