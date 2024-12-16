How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

The Michigan Wolverines versus the Oklahoma Sooners is one of five games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate that has a ranked team on the court.

The Michigan Wolverines versus the Oklahoma Sooners is one of five games on Tuesday's college basketball slate that has a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Seton Hall Pirates

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Samford Bulldogs at No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs

La Salle Explorers at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 4 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners



