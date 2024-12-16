How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17 Published 8:54 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Western Carolina Catamounts versus the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southern Jaguars at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 7 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

George Mason Patriots at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UNLV Rebels at No. 22 Dayton Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Georgia State Panthers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 18 UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: