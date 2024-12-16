How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Published 8:54 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Western Carolina Catamounts versus the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southern Jaguars at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 7 Florida Gators

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

George Mason Patriots at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

UNLV Rebels at No. 22 Dayton Flyers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Georgia State Panthers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 18 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

