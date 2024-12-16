How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17
Published 8:54 pm Monday, December 16, 2024
There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Western Carolina Catamounts versus the Tennessee Volunteers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Southern Jaguars at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 7 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
George Mason Patriots at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UNLV Rebels at No. 22 Dayton Flyers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Georgia State Panthers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 18 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
