How to Pick the Predators vs. Rangers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 17 Published 11:22 am Monday, December 16, 2024

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Tuesday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers features a variety of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this matchup.

Predators vs. Rangers Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, 12 of Nashville’s 31 games have gone over Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

This season, 17 of New York’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.26 goals per game, compared to the Rangers’ average of 3.07, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

The 6.2 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.7 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -122

The Predators have won 38.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (7-11).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -122 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 6-10 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 55.0% chance to win.

Rangers Moneyline: +102

New York has played as the moneyline underdog four times this season, and won one time.

The Rangers have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +102 or longer (in four chances).

New York’s implied probability to win is 49.5% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, New York 3

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 23 points. He has averaged 0.2 goals per game, shooting 8.1%.

Filip Forsberg has nine goals and 11 assists for Nashville to compile 20 total points (0.6 per game).

With 18 points through 31 games (seven goals and 11 assists), Jonathan Marchessault has been an important part of Nashville’s offense this season.

In the 25 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .908, 21st in the league.

Rangers Points Leaders

Artemi Panarin is a key offensive option for New York, with 35 points this season. He has put up 15 goals and 20 assists in 29 games.

Adam Fox has made a big impact for New York this season with 25 points, thanks to one goal and 24 assists.

Will Cuylle has 11 goals and 12 assists for Nashville.

New York’s Igor Shesterkin is 10-11-1 this season, amassing 617 saves and giving up 64 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (25th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars W 4-1 Away +181 12/14/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +146 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home -122 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home – 12/21/2024 Kings – Home – 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home –

Rangers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/11/2024 Sabres W 3-2 Away -148 12/14/2024 Kings L 5-1 Home -110 12/15/2024 Blues L 3-2 Away -135 12/17/2024 Predators – Away +102 12/20/2024 Stars – Away – 12/22/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 12/23/2024 Devils – Away –

Nashville vs. New York Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

