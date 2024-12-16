Filip Forsberg Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17

Published 10:41 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Injury Status - Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17

Currently, the Nashville Predators (8-17-6) have four players on the injury report, including Roman Josi, in their matchup with the New York Rangers (15-14-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
K’Andre Miller D Out Upper Body
Urho Vaakanainen D Out Upper Body
Artemi Panarin LW Questionable Upper Body

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 70 goals scored (2.3 per game).
  • Nashville ranks 20th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
  • Their -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

  • The Rangers have 92 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.
  • New York has allowed 91 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in the league.
  • They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-115) Rangers (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Mikko Rantanen Injury Status - Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report December 14

Mikko Rantanen Injury Status – Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report December 14

Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 14

Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 14

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status - Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 14

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status – Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 14

Mason Marchment Injury Status - Stars vs. Predators Injury Report December 12

Mason Marchment Injury Status – Stars vs. Predators Injury Report December 12

Print Article

SportsPlus