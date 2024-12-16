Filip Forsberg Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17 Published 10:41 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

Currently, the Nashville Predators (8-17-6) have four players on the injury report, including Roman Josi, in their matchup with the New York Rangers (15-14-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury K’Andre Miller D Out Upper Body Urho Vaakanainen D Out Upper Body Artemi Panarin LW Questionable Upper Body

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 70 goals scored (2.3 per game).

Nashville ranks 20th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

Their -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers have 92 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.

New York has allowed 91 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in the league.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-115) Rangers (-105) 6

