Filip Forsberg Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17
Published 10:41 pm Monday, December 16, 2024
Currently, the Nashville Predators (8-17-6) have four players on the injury report, including Roman Josi, in their matchup with the New York Rangers (15-14-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Roman Josi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|K’Andre Miller
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Urho Vaakanainen
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Artemi Panarin
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 70 goals scored (2.3 per game).
- Nashville ranks 20th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- Their -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers have 92 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- New York has allowed 91 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in the league.
- They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.