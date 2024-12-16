December 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 9:46 am Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday’s NHL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Washington Capitals taking on the Dallas Stars.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding Monday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Washington Capitals @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers 8:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: