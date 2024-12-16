December 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 9:46 am Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Monday’s NHL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Washington Capitals taking on the Dallas Stars.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding Monday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch December 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Washington Capitals @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers 8:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

