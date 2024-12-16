December 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 9:46 am Monday, December 16, 2024
Monday’s NHL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Washington Capitals taking on the Dallas Stars.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding Monday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch December 16 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers
|8:30 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
