Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, December 16
Published 2:21 am Monday, December 16, 2024
The contests on the Monday college basketball lineup for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the Southern Utah Thunderbirds playing the New Mexico State Aggies at Pan American Center.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +5.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: New Mexico State by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cal Baptist +4.5 vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 1.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Middle Tennessee (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Alcorn State +17.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at Rice Owls
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: Rice by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rice (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Citadel +3.5 vs. Central Arkansas
- Matchup: Citadel Bulldogs at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: Central Arkansas by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Central Arkansas (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Grambling -1.5 vs. SE Louisiana
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Grambling Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: Grambling by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grambling (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UTEP -15.5 vs. Tarleton State
- Matchup: Tarleton State Texans at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: UTEP by 17.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTEP (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oral Roberts +26.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 24.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-26.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado -8.5 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Northern Colorado Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: Northern Colorado by 10.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Colorado (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wofford +6.5 vs. Charleston (SC)
- Matchup: Wofford Terriers at Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) (-6.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: South Alabama +12.5 vs. TCU
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- Computer Projection: TCU by 12.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: TCU (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
