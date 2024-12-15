SEC Football Power Rankings for Bowl Season

Published 2:19 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Which team is on top of the SEC as we enter the college football bowl season? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Texas

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th
  • Last Game Result: L 22-19 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: Clemson
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
  • TV Channel: TNT

No. 2: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 45th
  • Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Alabama

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
  • Last Game Result: W 28-14 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
  • Last Game Result: W 17-14 vs Clemson

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Georgia

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th
  • Last Game Result: W 22-19 vs Texas

No. 6: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
  • Last Game Result: W 36-23 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: Ohio State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: LSU

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
  • Last Game Result: W 37-17 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
  • Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Florida

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
  • Last Game Result: W 31-11 vs Florida State

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: Tulane
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Missouri

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
  • Last Game Result: W 28-21 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: L 37-17 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
  • Last Game Result: L 36-23 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd
  • Last Game Result: L 28-21 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 14: Auburn

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th
  • Last Game Result: L 28-14 vs Alabama

No. 15: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
  • Last Game Result: L 41-14 vs Louisville

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
  • Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss

