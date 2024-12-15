SEC Football Power Rankings for Bowl Season
Published 2:19 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024
Which team is on top of the SEC as we enter the college football bowl season? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Texas
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th
- Last Game Result: L 22-19 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
- TV Channel: TNT
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 45th
- Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Alabama
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
- Last Game Result: W 28-14 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: South Carolina
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: W 17-14 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Georgia
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th
- Last Game Result: W 22-19 vs Texas
No. 6: Tennessee
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
- Last Game Result: W 36-23 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Ohio State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: LSU
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
- Last Game Result: W 37-17 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
- Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
- Last Game Result: W 31-11 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Missouri
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
- Last Game Result: W 28-21 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: L 37-17 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 12: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
- Last Game Result: L 36-23 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd
- Last Game Result: L 28-21 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 17 Opponent: BYE
No. 14: Auburn
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th
- Last Game Result: L 28-14 vs Alabama
No. 15: Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: L 41-14 vs Louisville
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
- Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss
