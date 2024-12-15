SEC Football Power Rankings for Bowl Season Published 2:19 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

Which team is on top of the SEC as we enter the college football bowl season? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Texas

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-2

11-2 | 12-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th

38th Last Game Result: L 22-19 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 TV Channel: TNT

No. 2: Ole Miss

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3

9-3 | 9-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 45th

45th Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Alabama

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3

9-3 | 9-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th

18th Last Game Result: W 28-14 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: South Carolina

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3

9-3 | 9-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th

10th Last Game Result: W 17-14 vs Clemson

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Georgia

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2

11-2 | 10-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th

7th Last Game Result: W 22-19 vs Texas

No. 6: Tennessee

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3

10-2 | 9-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th

64th Last Game Result: W 36-23 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Ohio State

Ohio State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: LSU

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4

8-4 | 8-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th

4th Last Game Result: W 37-17 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Texas A&M

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4

8-4 | 8-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th

17th Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Florida

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-5

7-5 | 7-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

3rd Last Game Result: W 31-11 vs Florida State

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 20

3:30 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Missouri

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-4

9-3 | 8-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th

44th Last Game Result: W 28-21 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Oklahoma

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-6

6-6 | 6-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: L 37-17 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7

6-6 | 5-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

12th Last Game Result: L 36-23 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7

6-6 | 5-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd

33rd Last Game Result: L 28-21 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: BYE

No. 14: Auburn

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th

35th Last Game Result: L 28-14 vs Alabama

No. 15: Kentucky

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: L 41-14 vs Louisville

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

5th Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss

