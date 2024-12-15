How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 16 Published 5:58 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

Ranked teams are on Monday’s college basketball schedule in one game, the Cal Poly Mustangs squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Cal Poly Mustangs at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

