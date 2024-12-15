How to Watch the NBA Today, December 16
Published 11:31 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024
The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Brooklyn Nets is one of six compelling options on today’s NBA card.
How to watch all the games in the NBA today is included here.
Watch the NBA Today – December 16
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: CHSN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
