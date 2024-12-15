How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

December 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Only one SEC game is on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions taking on the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

