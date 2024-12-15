How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 15 with Fubo

Published 1:47 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 15 with Fubo

NFL fans, would you like to kick back and enjoy seven straight hours of football without commercial breaks? You need NFL RedZone. RedZone gives you every touchdown from all the afternoon games each Sunday, plus live coverage of the key drives and big moments. You’ll see all the best action from each matchup without having to change the channel, so read on to see what’s on tap today on RedZone.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Email newsletter signup

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-7.5)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-16.5)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Texans (-2.5)
Total: 45.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-5.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Jets (-3.5)
Total: 40.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-4.5)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Panthers (-2.5)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Broncos (-4)
Total: 44		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Lions (-2.5)
Total: 54.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-3)
Total: 45.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Cardinals (-6)
Total: 46		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-5.5)
Total: 43		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 15

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 15

Print Article

SportsPlus