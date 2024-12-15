Hawks vs. Heat Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 28
Published 5:37 am Sunday, December 15, 2024
Southeast Division rivals face one another when the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) welcome in the Miami Heat (13-10) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between the squads this season.
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Heat 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Heat
|116.2
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|118.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.0
|46.0%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|34.1%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Clint Capela contributes with 10.0 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per outing.
- Young connects on 2.6 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages 1.0 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.0 steals a contest.
Heat’s Top Players
- Bam Adebayo has a top spot on the Heat rebounds and assists leaderboards, scoring 16.2 points a contest with 10.3 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game.
- The Heat have gotten 24.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds out of Tyler Herro this season.
- Herro knocks down 4.2 threes per game.
- The Heat’s defensive efforts get a boost from Adebayo (1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game).
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/14
|Bucks
|L 110-102
|Away
|+3.5
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
Heat Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/16
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|12/20
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/2
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/4
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/6
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
