Hawks vs. Heat Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 28 Published 5:37 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

Southeast Division rivals face one another when the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) welcome in the Miami Heat (13-10) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Heat 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Heat 116.2 Points Avg. 112.3 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 109.0 46.0% Field Goal % 45.3% 34.1% Three Point % 38.4%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game for the Hawks.

Clint Capela contributes with 10.0 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per outing.

Young connects on 2.6 threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages 1.0 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.0 steals a contest.

Heat’s Top Players

Bam Adebayo has a top spot on the Heat rebounds and assists leaderboards, scoring 16.2 points a contest with 10.3 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game.

The Heat have gotten 24.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds out of Tyler Herro this season.

Herro knocks down 4.2 threes per game.

The Heat’s defensive efforts get a boost from Adebayo (1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/14 Bucks L 110-102 Away +3.5 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away –

Heat Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/16 Pistons – Away – 12/20 Thunder – Home – 12/21 Magic – Away – 12/23 Nets – Home – 12/26 Magic – Away – 12/28 Hawks – Away – 12/29 Rockets – Away – 1/1 Pelicans – Home – 1/2 Pacers – Home – 1/4 Jazz – Home – 1/6 Kings – Away –

