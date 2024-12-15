Harlan Monarchs win Shooting Stars Classic at Johnson City Published 9:46 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

The Harlan Monarchs rolled past three opponents to win the Shooting Stars Classic (sixth-grade division) over the weekend in Johnson City, Tenn.

The Monarchs defeated Sullivan East 33-2 in pool play as Crissalynn Jones scored 11.

Addy Cochran scored seven as the Monarchs downed NBN 24-5 in the second pool game.

Jones scored 10 and Jocelyn Miracle added eight as the Shooting Stars downed NBN 27-7 in the championship game.

———

Monarchs (33) — Crissalynn Jones 11, Reese Caudill 8, Jocelyn Miracle 6, Addy Cochran 4, Annie Burton 2, Morgyn Belcher 2.

Sullivan East (2) — Scoring information not available.

———

Monarchs (24) — Addy Cochran 7, Jocelyn Miracle 6, Reese Caudill 3, Morgyn Belcher 3, Andrea Napier 3.

NBN (5) — Scoring information not available.

———

Monarchs (27) — Crissalynn Jones 10, Jocelyn Miracle 8, Reese Caudill 4, Addy Cochran 3, Andrea Napier 2.

NBN (7) — Scoring information not available.