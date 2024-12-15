Harlan County 7th graders win tournament at North Laurel Published 9:44 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

With several of the top middle school programs in eastern Kentucky participating, the Harlan County seventh-grade team won the Martin’s Peterbilt Christmas Classic on Saturday at North Laurel.

Harlan County opened with a hard-fought 30-29 loss to Rockcastle County. Hudson Faulkner led the Bears with 12 points. Blake Johnson scored eight, followed by Trey Creech with four, Easton Engle with three and Caysen Farley with two.

Harlan County bounced back with a 44-26 rout of Hazard as Creech scored 14, Faulkner added 13 and Engle tossed in 11. Johnson chipped in with six points.

Faulkner scored 16 and Johnson added 11 as the Bears downed Pulaski County 42-39 in the semifinals. Creech tossed in nine, with Engle scoring four and Carson Sanders adding two.

Creech poured in 21 as Harlan County rolled past North Laurel 54-31 in the championship game. Faulkner added 17, followed by Sanders with 10, Engle with four and Farley with two.