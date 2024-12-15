December 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 12:22 am Sunday, December 15, 2024
In a Sunday NHL slate that has plenty of competitive contests, the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Minnesota Wild is a game to catch.
If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NHL play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch December 15 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|New York Islanders @ Chicago Blackhawks
|3 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Buffalo Sabres @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|5 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Carolina Hurricanes
|5 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Minnesota Wild
|6 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|New York Rangers @ St. Louis Blues
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
