Published 12:22 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

December 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

In a Sunday NHL slate that has plenty of competitive contests, the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Minnesota Wild is a game to catch.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NHL play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch December 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
New York Islanders @ Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Buffalo Sabres @ Toronto Maple Leafs 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Vegas Golden Knights @ Minnesota Wild 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
New York Rangers @ St. Louis Blues 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

