Will Will Levis Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:31 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Levis’ stats can be found below.
Entering Week 15, Levis is averaging 182.7 passing yards per game (1,827 total). Other season stats include 12 TD passes, nine interceptions and a 63.6% completion percentage (173-for-272), plus 39 carries for 175 yards.
Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Levis is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, shoulder). His game status was not listed on the latest report.
Titans vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 15, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Spread: Bengals -5
- Total: 46.5 points
Levis 2024 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|173
|272
|63.6%
|1,827
|12
|9
|6.7
|39
|175
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|19
|32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|19
|28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|26
|34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|16
|27
|95
|1
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|18
|23
|175
|2
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|17
|31
|295
|1
|1
|7
|18
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|18
|24
|278
|2
|1
|8
|10
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|18
|37
|212
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|19
|32
|168
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
