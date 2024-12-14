Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 2:31 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Boyd’s stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 15, Boyd has 33 receptions for 317 yards — 9.6 yards per catch — and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 47 occasions.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

  • Boyd shows up on the injury report this week (full participation in practice, foot), but does not have a game status on the latest report.
  • No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

  • Game Day: December 15, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Spread: Bengals -5
  • Total: 46.5 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
47 33 317 140 0 9.6

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0
Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0
Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0
Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0
Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0
Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0
Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0
Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0
Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0
Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0
Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0
Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0

