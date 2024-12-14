Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Boyd’s stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 15, Boyd has 33 receptions for 317 yards — 9.6 yards per catch — and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 47 occasions.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Boyd shows up on the injury report this week (full participation in practice, foot), but does not have a game status on the latest report.

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Bengals -5

Bengals -5 Total: 46.5 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 47 33 317 140 0 9.6

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0

