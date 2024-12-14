Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14?
Published 12:53 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in six of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|L 2-0
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
