Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14? Published 12:53 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in six of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

