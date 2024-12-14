Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14?
Published 12:53 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In six of 30 games this season, Marchessault has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
