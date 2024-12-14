Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14? Published 12:53 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Marchessault has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

