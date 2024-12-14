Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 15
Published 8:28 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
There are two games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball slate. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Omaha Mavericks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 88, Omaha 60
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 27.8 points
- Pick ATS: Omaha (+35.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 78, SFA 57
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 21 points
- Pick ATS: SFA (+22.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
