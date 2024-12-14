Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 15 Published 8:28 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

There are two games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball slate. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Omaha Mavericks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 88, Omaha 60

Iowa State 88, Omaha 60 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 27.8 points

Iowa State by 27.8 points Pick ATS: Omaha (+35.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 78, SFA 57

Oregon 78, SFA 57 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 21 points

Oregon by 21 points Pick ATS: SFA (+22.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

