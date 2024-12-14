Titans vs. Bengals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 15 Published 4:36 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Based on our computer model, the Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Tennessee Titans when they square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15 (at 1 p.m. ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Bengals have the sixth-ranked scoring offense this year (27.8 points per game), and they’ve been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 27.7 points allowed per game. On offense, the Titans are a bottom-five unit, generating just 295.4 total yards per game (fourth-worst). Fortunately, they are thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 291.8 total yards per contest (second-best).

Titans vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+5) Over (46.5) Bengals 26, Titans 24

Titans Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 33.3% chance to win.

Tennessee has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

So far this season, seven of Tennessee’s 13 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

Titans games average 40.7 total points, 5.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Cincinnati has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

Cincinnati and its opponent have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

The total for this game is 46.5, 0.2 points fewer than the average total in Bengals games thus far this season.

Titans vs. Bengals 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bengals 27.8 27.7 29.5 33.3 26.4 22.9 Titans 17.5 26.3 14.5 20.7 20 31.1

