Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 14 Published 10:56 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday’s game between the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 97-52 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 14.

Based on our computer prediction, North Carolina Central projects to cover the 66.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The over/under has been set at 154.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -66.5

Tennessee -66.5 Point total: 154.5

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 97, North Carolina Central 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central

Pick ATS: North Carolina Central (+66.5)

North Carolina Central (+66.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)

Tennessee has a 1-0-0 record against the spread this season compared to North Carolina Central, who is 0-1-0 ATS. The Volunteers are 0-1-0 and the Eagles are 1-0-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 140.9 points per game combined, 13.6 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +182 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.6 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per contest (246th in college basketball).

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. It is recording 39.4 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 29.6 per contest.

Tennessee makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in college basketball) at a 28.7% rate (245th in college basketball), compared to the 4.6 per game its opponents make at a 28.3% rate.

The Volunteers rank 29th in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 55th in college basketball, allowing 70.1 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 14.3 per game (89th in college basketball play) while forcing 26.3 (third in college basketball).

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -449 scoring differential, falling short by 40.8 points per game. They’re putting up 48.3 points per game, 358th in college basketball, and are allowing 89.1 per contest to rank 360th in college basketball.

North Carolina Central is 290th in the nation at 29.7 rebounds per game. That’s 12.5 fewer than the 42.2 its opponents average.

North Carolina Central hits 3.6 three-pointers per game (342nd in college basketball) at a 23.4% rate (343rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per outing its opponents make, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

North Carolina Central has lost the turnover battle by 9.5 per game, committing 23.2 (361st in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (305th in college basketball).

