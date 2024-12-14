Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -13, in 18:07 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 15 points overall, having at least one point in 12 different games.

Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

In 12 of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 30 games, he has 15 points, with three multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have allowed 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 30 Games 2 15 Points 2 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

