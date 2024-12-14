Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -13, in 18:07 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 15 points overall, having at least one point in 12 different games.
  • Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
  • In 12 of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 30 games, he has 15 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have allowed 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
30 Games 2
15 Points 2
7 Goals 1
8 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - December 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus