Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 27 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have allowed 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
27 Games 2
17 Points 1
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 1

