Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 27 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have allowed 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 2 17 Points 1 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: