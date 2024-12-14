Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 27 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have allowed 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.
- The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|27
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|1
