NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 15

There is a lot to be excited about on today’s NBA schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks playing the Golden State Warriors.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 15

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Pacers -5.5

Pacers -5.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 8 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.8 total projected points)

Over (226.8 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and Gulf Coast Sports

FDSIN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -15.5

Celtics -15.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.2 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 2.2 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.6 total projected points)

Over (219.6 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL

MSG and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.2 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.2 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)

Over (220.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSNX

FDSSW and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Suns -9.5

Suns -9.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 8.8 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 8.8 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KATU

AZFamily and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Mavericks -2.5

Mavericks -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)

Over (225.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, KFAA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)

Over (231.2 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

