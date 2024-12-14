Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 30 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.
- Marchessault has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 12 different games.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).
- Through 30 games, he has 17 points, with five multi-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have given up 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|30
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|1
id: