Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 30 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.
  • Marchessault has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 12 different games.
  • Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).
  • Through 30 games, he has 17 points, with five multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have given up 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
30 Games 2
17 Points 1
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 1

