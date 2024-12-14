Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 30 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.

Marchessault has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 12 different games.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).

Through 30 games, he has 17 points, with five multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have given up 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 30 Games 2 17 Points 1 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

