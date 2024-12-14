How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15 Published 9:58 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Texas Longhorns and the Richmond Spiders take the court in one of 15 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 Texas Longhorns at Richmond Spiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

No. 22 NC State Wolfpack at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ABC

Georgetown Hoyas at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: SNY

South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

No. 25 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

Eastern Michigan Eagles at No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers at Temple Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 4 LSU Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Elon Phoenix at No. 5 USC Trojans

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

