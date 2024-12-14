How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

The Texas Longhorns and the Richmond Spiders take the court in one of 15 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 Texas Longhorns at Richmond Spiders

No. 22 NC State Wolfpack at Louisville Cardinals

Georgetown Hoyas at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 25 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Eastern Michigan Eagles at No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers at Temple Owls

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 4 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Elon Phoenix at No. 5 USC Trojans

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones

