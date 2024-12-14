How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15
Published 8:54 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Omaha Mavericks versus the Iowa State Cyclones.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Omaha Mavericks at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at No. 12 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
