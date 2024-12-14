How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

Published 8:54 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Omaha Mavericks versus the Iowa State Cyclones.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Omaha Mavericks at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at No. 12 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

