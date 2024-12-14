How to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 14 Published 2:45 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) will try to end an eight-game road skid when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Eagles are the worst squad in college basketball in points scored (48.3 per game) and -1-worst in points allowed (89.1).

Tennessee is top-25 this year in rebounding, ranking 22nd-best in college basketball with 39.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 104th with 29.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

At 6.6 assists per game, the Eagles are -1-worst in the nation.

Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 26.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 89th in college basketball by committing 14.3 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Eagles are 17th-worst in the nation in 3-point makes (3.6 per game) and 16th-worst in 3-point percentage (23.4%).

Tennessee is giving up 4.6 threes per game (46th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 28.3% three-point percentage (121st-ranked).

The Eagles take 27.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 20.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 72.7% of their shots, with 79.1% of their makes coming from there.

North Carolina Central 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, North Carolina Central is 290th in the nation in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 0-worst in rebounds allowed (42.2).

This season the Eagles are -1-worst in college basketball in assists at 6.6 per game.

In 2024-25, North Carolina Central is -2-worst in the nation in turnovers committed (23.2 per game) and 305th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Eagles are the 17th-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers made (3.6 per game) and 16th-worst in 3-point percentage (23.4%).

In 2024-25 North Carolina Central is 230th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 10th-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.5%).

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 7 20.1 6.1 3.6 2.9 1.1 1 Ruby Whitehorn 7 12.3 6.3 1.7 1.9 0.3 0.9 Edie Darby 1 12 2 1 2 0 2 Samara Spencer 7 11.1 3.4 4.4 0.9 0.1 1.9 Lazaria Spearman 7 9.6 4.6 0.7 1.4 0.3 0.7

North Carolina Central’s Top Players

Eagles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Morgan Callahan 11 11.3 6.7 1.1 1.4 1 0 Kyla Bryant 11 10.8 4.5 2.3 0.5 0.1 0.9 Shakiria Foster 11 8.3 2.5 0.6 1 0.4 0.7 Aysia Hinton 11 5.5 3 0.4 0.5 0 1.5 Terriana Gray 11 4.1 1.3 1.3 0.3 0 0.3

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

North Carolina Central’s Upcoming Schedule

December 14 at Tennessee at 2:00 PM ET

December 20 at Winthrop at 12:00 PM ET

December 30 vs. Furman at 1:00 PM ET

January 4 at Coppin State at 2:00 PM ET

January 6 at Morgan State at 5:30 PM ET

January 11 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore at 2:00 PM ET

id: