How to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 14
Published 2:45 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) will try to end an eight-game road skid when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you want to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- The Eagles are the worst squad in college basketball in points scored (48.3 per game) and -1-worst in points allowed (89.1).
- Tennessee is top-25 this year in rebounding, ranking 22nd-best in college basketball with 39.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 104th with 29.6 rebounds allowed per contest.
- At 6.6 assists per game, the Eagles are -1-worst in the nation.
- Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 26.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 89th in college basketball by committing 14.3 turnovers per contest.
- In 2024-25 the Eagles are 17th-worst in the nation in 3-point makes (3.6 per game) and 16th-worst in 3-point percentage (23.4%).
- Tennessee is giving up 4.6 threes per game (46th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 28.3% three-point percentage (121st-ranked).
- The Eagles take 27.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 20.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 72.7% of their shots, with 79.1% of their makes coming from there.
North Carolina Central 2024-25 Stats
- The Eagles are the worst squad in college basketball in points scored (48.3 per game) and -1-worst in points allowed (89.1).
- In 2024-25, North Carolina Central is 290th in the nation in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 0-worst in rebounds allowed (42.2).
- This season the Eagles are -1-worst in college basketball in assists at 6.6 per game.
- In 2024-25, North Carolina Central is -2-worst in the nation in turnovers committed (23.2 per game) and 305th in turnovers forced (13.7).
- The Eagles are the 17th-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers made (3.6 per game) and 16th-worst in 3-point percentage (23.4%).
- In 2024-25 North Carolina Central is 230th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 10th-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.5%).
- The Eagles attempt 27.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 20.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they take 72.7% of their shots, with 79.1% of their makes coming from there.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|7
|20.1
|6.1
|3.6
|2.9
|1.1
|1
|Ruby Whitehorn
|7
|12.3
|6.3
|1.7
|1.9
|0.3
|0.9
|Edie Darby
|1
|12
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Samara Spencer
|7
|11.1
|3.4
|4.4
|0.9
|0.1
|1.9
|Lazaria Spearman
|7
|9.6
|4.6
|0.7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.7
North Carolina Central’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Morgan Callahan
|11
|11.3
|6.7
|1.1
|1.4
|1
|0
|Kyla Bryant
|11
|10.8
|4.5
|2.3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.9
|Shakiria Foster
|11
|8.3
|2.5
|0.6
|1
|0.4
|0.7
|Aysia Hinton
|11
|5.5
|3
|0.4
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|Terriana Gray
|11
|4.1
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET
- December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET
- December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET
- December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET
- December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET
- January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET
North Carolina Central’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 14 at Tennessee at 2:00 PM ET
- December 20 at Winthrop at 12:00 PM ET
- December 30 vs. Furman at 1:00 PM ET
- January 4 at Coppin State at 2:00 PM ET
- January 6 at Morgan State at 5:30 PM ET
- January 11 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore at 2:00 PM ET
