How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream – December 14
Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will welcome in the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) after winning seven straight home games. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
- Tennessee has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 75th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
- The 82.4 points per game the Volunteers score are 18 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (64.4).
- Tennessee is 8-0 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
Stream Tennessee vs. Illinois live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (35.9%).
- This season, Illinois has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.9% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 121st.
- The Fighting Illini score an average of 86.2 points per game, 29 more points than the 57.2 the Volunteers allow.
- Illinois has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
- The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).
- In home games, Tennessee made 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Illinois scored 82.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 83.4.
- At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 68.1 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they allowed away (79.4).
- Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.9%) than at home (33.9%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|W 78-35
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|W 96-70
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-62
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2024
|Arkansas
|W 90-77
|T-Mobile Center
|12/6/2024
|@ Northwestern
|L 70-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|W 86-80
|State Farm Center
|12/14/2024
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2024
|Missouri
|–
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2024
|Chicago State
|–
|State Farm Center
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.