How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream – December 14

The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will welcome in the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) after winning seven straight home games. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Tennessee has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 75th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The 82.4 points per game the Volunteers score are 18 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (64.4).

Tennessee is 8-0 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (35.9%).

This season, Illinois has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.9% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 121st.

The Fighting Illini score an average of 86.2 points per game, 29 more points than the 57.2 the Volunteers allow.

Illinois has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).

In home games, Tennessee made 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Illinois scored 82.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 83.4.

At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 68.1 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they allowed away (79.4).

Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.9%) than at home (33.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center 12/6/2024 @ Northwestern L 70-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/10/2024 Wisconsin W 86-80 State Farm Center 12/14/2024 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center 12/22/2024 Missouri – Enterprise Center 12/29/2024 Chicago State – State Farm Center

