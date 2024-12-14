How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream – December 14

Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will welcome in the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) after winning seven straight home games. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.7 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
  • Tennessee has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 75th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
  • The 82.4 points per game the Volunteers score are 18 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (64.4).
  • Tennessee is 8-0 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (35.9%).
  • This season, Illinois has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.9% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 121st.
  • The Fighting Illini score an average of 86.2 points per game, 29 more points than the 57.2 the Volunteers allow.
  • Illinois has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.3).
  • In home games, Tennessee made 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Illinois scored 82.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 83.4.
  • At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 68.1 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they allowed away (79.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.9%) than at home (33.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center
12/6/2024 @ Northwestern L 70-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2024 Wisconsin W 86-80 State Farm Center
12/14/2024 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) State Farm Center
12/22/2024 Missouri Enterprise Center
12/29/2024 Chicago State State Farm Center

