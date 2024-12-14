How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15 Published 8:59 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Sunday college basketball schedule includes nine games with an SEC team on the court. Among those games is the Texas Longhorns playing the Richmond Spiders.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Longwood Lancers at Florida Gators

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Texas Longhorns at Richmond Spiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 4 LSU Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Murray State Racers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Lipscomb Bisons at Missouri Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

