How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15
Published 8:59 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
The Sunday college basketball schedule includes nine games with an SEC team on the court. Among those games is the Texas Longhorns playing the Richmond Spiders.
Today’s SEC Games
Longwood Lancers at Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Texas Longhorns at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 4 LSU Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Alabama Jaguars at No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Murray State Racers at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Lipscomb Bisons at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
