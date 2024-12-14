How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

Published 8:59 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

The Sunday college basketball schedule includes nine games with an SEC team on the court. Among those games is the Texas Longhorns playing the Richmond Spiders.

Today’s SEC Games

Longwood Lancers at Florida Gators

No. 6 Texas Longhorns at Richmond Spiders

South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 4 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Murray State Racers at Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Lipscomb Bisons at Missouri Tigers

