How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14
Published 1:53 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
SEC squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in 14 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Long Island Sharks at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 9 Florida Gators at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
LSU Tigers at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
McNeese Cowboys at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grand Canyon Antelopes at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Creighton Bluejays at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
