Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 14

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at State Farm Center. This contest is at 5:30 PM ET on FOX.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX
Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 35.9% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • In games Illinois shoots better than 35.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini are the best rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 75th.
  • The Fighting Illini record 29 more points per game (86.2) than the Volunteers allow (57.2).
  • Illinois has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.2 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 52.1% from the field, 14.7% higher than the 37.4% the Fighting Illini’s opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 121st.
  • The Volunteers score an average of 82.4 points per game, 18 more points than the 64.4 the Fighting Illini give up.
  • Tennessee has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 86.2 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Offensively Illinois played worse in home games last year, averaging 82.8 points per game, compared to 83.4 per game in road games.
  • In home games, the Fighting Illini gave up 11.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than in road games (79.4).
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Illinois performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 8.1 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.9% clip on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (80.6).
  • At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.3.
  • At home, Tennessee knocked down 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (8.1). Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center
12/6/2024 @ Northwestern L 70-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2024 Wisconsin W 86-80 State Farm Center
12/22/2024 Missouri Enterprise Center
12/29/2024 Chicago State State Farm Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena

