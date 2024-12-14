How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 14
Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at State Farm Center. This contest is at 5:30 PM ET on FOX.
Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 35.9% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- In games Illinois shoots better than 35.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Fighting Illini are the best rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 75th.
- The Fighting Illini record 29 more points per game (86.2) than the Volunteers allow (57.2).
- Illinois has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.2 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 52.1% from the field, 14.7% higher than the 37.4% the Fighting Illini’s opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 121st.
- The Volunteers score an average of 82.4 points per game, 18 more points than the 64.4 the Fighting Illini give up.
- Tennessee has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 86.2 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Offensively Illinois played worse in home games last year, averaging 82.8 points per game, compared to 83.4 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Fighting Illini gave up 11.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than in road games (79.4).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Illinois performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 8.1 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.9% clip on the road.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (80.6).
- At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.3.
- At home, Tennessee knocked down 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (8.1). Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2024
|Arkansas
|W 90-77
|T-Mobile Center
|12/6/2024
|@ Northwestern
|L 70-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|W 86-80
|State Farm Center
|12/14/2024
|Tennessee
Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2024
|Missouri
|–
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2024
|Chicago State
|–
|State Farm Center
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|W 78-35
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|W 96-70
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-62
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
