How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – December 14 Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at State Farm Center. This contest is at 5:30 PM ET on FOX.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 35.9% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

In games Illinois shoots better than 35.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Fighting Illini are the best rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 75th.

The Fighting Illini record 29 more points per game (86.2) than the Volunteers allow (57.2).

Illinois has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.2 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 52.1% from the field, 14.7% higher than the 37.4% the Fighting Illini’s opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.4% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 121st.

The Volunteers score an average of 82.4 points per game, 18 more points than the 64.4 the Fighting Illini give up.

Tennessee has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 86.2 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Offensively Illinois played worse in home games last year, averaging 82.8 points per game, compared to 83.4 per game in road games.

In home games, the Fighting Illini gave up 11.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than in road games (79.4).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Illinois performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 8.1 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.9% clip on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (80.6).

At home, the Volunteers conceded 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.3.

At home, Tennessee knocked down 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (8.1). Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (32.4%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center 12/6/2024 @ Northwestern L 70-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/10/2024 Wisconsin W 86-80 State Farm Center 12/14/2024 Tennessee State Farm Center 12/22/2024 Missouri – Enterprise Center 12/29/2024 Chicago State – State Farm Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

