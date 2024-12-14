Harlan County’s Burkhart will play in national tournament Published 12:50 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Harlan County middle school football player Brantley Burkhart is a member of the Team Kentucky sixth grade squad that won the Central region championship earlier this fall in Indianapolis, defeating a Nebraska team for the championship. The squad advances to national competition in Naples, Fla.

Burkhart played defensive back, linebacker and special teams for Team Kentucky, which includes 30 players from around the state. The national competition includes eight teams.’

“He is one of the hardest workers on the team,” says Harlan County coach Jacob Branson in a story on the Harlan County School District web site. “He comes in with a great attitude, is easy to coach and fun to be around. He has great football instinct. I am super proud of him and the progress he has made in the off season. I am very excited to get Brantley and the others back in the spring to see how we progress and are ready for the football season in August.”