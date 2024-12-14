Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Nyquist interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus is -13, in 17:02 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 11 points overall, getting at least one point in nine different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
  • In eight of the 29 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
29 Games 2
11 Points 2
6 Goals 1
5 Assists 1

