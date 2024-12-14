Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Nyquist interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus is -13, in 17:02 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has 11 points overall, getting at least one point in nine different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
- In eight of the 29 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|29
|Games
|2
|11
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|1
