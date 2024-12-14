Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Nyquist interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus is -13, in 17:02 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 11 points overall, getting at least one point in nine different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

In eight of the 29 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 2 11 Points 2 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

