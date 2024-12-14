Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14 Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has picked up at least one point in 15 games, and has 19 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

In seven of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -8, the team is 19th in the league.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 30 Games 2 19 Points 1 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

