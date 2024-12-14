Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14

Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 15 games, and has 19 points in all.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
  • In seven of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -8, the team is 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
30 Games 2
19 Points 1
9 Goals 1
10 Assists 0

