Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – December 14
Published 5:37 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
- He has picked up at least one point in 15 games, and has 19 points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
- In seven of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -8, the team is 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|30
|Games
|2
|19
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|0
