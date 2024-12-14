Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on December 14 Published 5:55 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

Two of the best players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Ball Arena — starting at 9:00 PM ET — are the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon and the Predators’ Roman Josi.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 14

Saturday, December 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Avalanche (-183)

Avalanche (-183) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nathan MacKinnon 31 11 36 47 Mikko Rantanen 31 18 25 43 Cale Makar 31 9 27 36 Casey Mittelstadt 31 7 14 21 Samuel Girard 31 2 14 16 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 30 9 10 19 Ryan O’Reilly 27 7 10 17 Jonathan Marchessault 30 7 10 17 Steven Stamkos 30 7 8 15

Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Avalanche score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 101 this season.

On defense, Colorado has allowed 109 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league action.

The Avalanche’s offense is ninth the league with a 24.47% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (68 total goals, 2.3 per game).

Nashville has allowed 3.1 goals per game, and 93 total, which ranks 20th among all NHL teams.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (18.18%) ranks 21st in the league.

