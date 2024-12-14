Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on December 14
Published 5:55 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Two of the best players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Ball Arena — starting at 9:00 PM ET — are the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon and the Predators’ Roman Josi.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-183)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nathan MacKinnon
|31
|11
|36
|47
|Mikko Rantanen
|31
|18
|25
|43
|Cale Makar
|31
|9
|27
|36
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|7
|14
|21
|Samuel Girard
|31
|2
|14
|16
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|30
|9
|10
|19
|Ryan O’Reilly
|27
|7
|10
|17
|Jonathan Marchessault
|30
|7
|10
|17
|Steven Stamkos
|30
|7
|8
|15
Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Avalanche score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 101 this season.
- On defense, Colorado has allowed 109 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league action.
- The Avalanche’s offense is ninth the league with a 24.47% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (68 total goals, 2.3 per game).
- Nashville has allowed 3.1 goals per game, and 93 total, which ranks 20th among all NHL teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (18.18%) ranks 21st in the league.
id: