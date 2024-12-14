Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 15
Published 5:22 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
In college hoops play on Sunday, the Navy Midshipmen versus the Virginia Tech Hokies is among the three games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Virginia Tech -12.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Virginia Tech by 15.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Virginia Tech (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Texas A&M-Commerce +8.5 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: South Alabama by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Alabama (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Hofstra -1.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Hofstra Pride
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Hofstra by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Hofstra (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: