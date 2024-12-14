Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 15 Published 5:22 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

In college hoops play on Sunday, the Navy Midshipmen versus the Virginia Tech Hokies is among the three games that made our list of best bets against the spread.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Virginia Tech -12.5 vs. Navy Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Tech Hokies

Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Tech Hokies Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 Computer Projection: Virginia Tech by 15.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Virginia Tech by 15.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Virginia Tech (-12.5)

Virginia Tech (-12.5) TV Channel: ACC Network Extra ATS Pick: Texas A&M-Commerce +8.5 vs. South Alabama Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

South Alabama Jaguars at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 Computer Projection: South Alabama by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

South Alabama by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: South Alabama (-8.5)

South Alabama (-8.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ ATS Pick: Hofstra -1.5 vs. Temple Matchup: Temple Owls at Hofstra Pride

Temple Owls at Hofstra Pride Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 Computer Projection: Hofstra by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Hofstra by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Hofstra (-1.5)

Hofstra (-1.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

