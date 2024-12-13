Tennessee vs. Illinois Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 14 Published 1:50 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Saturday’s contest features the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) matching up at State Farm Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 victory for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Tennessee. The two teams are projected to go under the 147.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: FOX

Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Line: Tennessee -3.5

Tennessee -3.5 Point total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -154, Illinois +128

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+3.5)

Illinois (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)

Tennessee is 7-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois’ 5-4-0 ATS record. Both the Volunteers and the Fighting Illini are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams score an average of 168.6 points per game, 21.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 25.2 points per game (scoring 82.4 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball while allowing 57.2 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball) and have a +227 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee averages 35.6 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) while conceding 23.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.0 boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (77th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make at a 26.5% rate.

The Volunteers rank sixth in college basketball with 110.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 76.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (135th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.8 (139th in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.8 points per game. They’re putting up 86.2 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.4 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 13.8 boards on average. It collects 43.1 rebounds per game, first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Illinois connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (194th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make, at a 26.5% rate.

Illinois has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (98th in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (312th in college basketball).

