Mikko Rantanen Injury Status – Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report December 14
Published 10:44 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
The injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (17-14) heading into their game against the Nashville Predators (8-16-6) currently features seven players. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 14.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Drouin
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Josh Manson
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Miles Wood
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out For Season
|Head
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Roman Josi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan O’Reilly
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche’s 101 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Colorado has conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.
- Their -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 68 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.
- Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (93 total), which ranks 20th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -25, they are 31st in the league.
Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-184)
|Predators (+153)
|6
