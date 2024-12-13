Mikko Rantanen Injury Status – Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report December 14

The injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (17-14) heading into their game against the Nashville Predators (8-16-6) currently features seven players. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 14.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jonathan Drouin LW Out Upper Body
Josh Manson D Out Upper Body
Miles Wood LW Out Upper Body
Mackenzie Blackwood G Questionable Illness
Oliver Kylington D Out Upper Body
Tucker Poolman D Out For Season Head
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body
Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche’s 101 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Colorado has conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.
  • Their -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 68 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.
  • Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (93 total), which ranks 20th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -25, they are 31st in the league.

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-184) Predators (+153) 6

