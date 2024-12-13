How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14
Published 8:54 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
Ranked teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in 16 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Memphis Tigers at No. 16 Clemson Tigers
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Xavier Musketeers at No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
NC State Wolfpack at No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Florida Gators at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
McNeese Cowboys at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs at No. 18 UConn Huskies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Creighton Bluejays at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
