How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

Published 8:54 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

Ranked teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in 16 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Memphis Tigers at No. 16 Clemson Tigers

No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Xavier Musketeers at No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Butler Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats

NC State Wolfpack at No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 9 Florida Gators at Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini

McNeese Cowboys at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles at Dayton Flyers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs at No. 18 UConn Huskies

Creighton Bluejays at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 14

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus