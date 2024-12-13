How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14 Published 8:54 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Ranked teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in 16 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Memphis Tigers at No. 16 Clemson Tigers

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Xavier Musketeers at No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

NC State Wolfpack at No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Florida Gators at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

McNeese Cowboys at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles at Dayton Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs at No. 18 UConn Huskies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

